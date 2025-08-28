Border Czar Defends ICE Agents' Use of Masks

President Trump's border czar on Thursday defended one of the more controversial aspects of the recent spate of immigration raids: the use of masks by federal agents. "I don't particularly like masks, but the ICE officers need the mask because their families are being doxed," Tom Homan told reporters at the White House, referring to the public exposure of officers' personal information. He said both agents and their families have faced threats because of doxxing, reports the Hill .

Homan criticized what he sees as a double standard from lawmakers who want to restrict mask-wearing by law enforcement, saying there's no similar push to unmask groups like antifa during counterprotests. By contrast, some Democratic officials and activists have argued that masked ICE agents sow fear in communities and avoid public accountability—a debate that intensified this week after comments by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"We know having masked ICE agents in the community has not worked," Bowser said at a press conference. She pointed to a "break in trust between police and community." But Homan disagreed, saying immigration authorities have been "extremely effective" and asserting that DC is safer as a result. He added that if Bowser "had an ounce of integrity, she'd be thanking President Trump for making DC safer." Fox News notes that Bowser did, in fact, otherwise praise the federal crackdown on crime.

"We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city," she said, referring to the local Metro Police Department. She cited a steep drop in carjackings as an example. "We know that when carjackings go down, when guns go down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer," she said. "So, this surge has been important to us for that reason."