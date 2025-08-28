New York Protest Urges Boycotts Over DEI Changes

Protesters marched through New York City's Financial District on Thursday, encouraging Americans to push back against the Trump administration's rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Organized by the National Action Network and led by the Rev. Al Sharpton, the event culminated with speeches on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, CBS News reports. Participants included Martin Luther King III. "Sixty-two years later," Sharpton told the crowd, "the dream is not dead."

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also joined Sharpton, along with religious and labor leaders. He told the marchers that King's work is on his mind as addresses the city's affordability crisis during his campaign, per the New York Times. "What good is it to have the right to sit at a lunch counter," Mamdani said, "if you don't have the money to buy a hamburger?" Many of the marchers were emotional as they chanted while walking, per WABC, saying it was important for them to stand up for what was fought for in the past, as well as for the next generation.

"We want to make sure that we are being the voice of the voiceless at this time, and making sure that we can improve the situation through our influence," one said. In his remarks, Sharpton encouraged a boycott of companies that have discontinued DEI programs, calling the issue "the civil rights fight of our generation." He's also urging "buy-cotts," per the AP, in support of companies such as Costco that have maintained their DEI initiatives despite the backlash led by the administration.