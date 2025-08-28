US to Sell Ukraine Arms Totaling $825M

The Trump administration has approved a $825 million arms sale to Ukraine that will include extended-range missiles and related equipment to boost its defensive capabilities as US efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia appear stalled. The State Department announced Thursday that it had notified Congress of the sale of extended-range attack munition missiles and navigation systems for Ukraine, the AP reports The sale will cover 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 GPS units, along with components, spare parts, and other accessories, as well as training and technical support.

The announcement said Ukraine would use funding from NATO allies Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, in addition to US foreign military financing, to pay for the equipment. "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the department said in a statement. Russia is continues to step up attacks on Ukraine, drawing international condemnation, even after President Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month to press for a negotiated settlement to the three-year-old conflict.

The US in July announced two other proposed weapons sales to Ukraine: one worth $322 million to enhance its air defense capabilities and provide armored combat vehicles and another worth $330 million for air defense systems as well as the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of self-propelled artillery vehicles.