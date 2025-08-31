DA: Sheriff Who Inspired a Movie Likely Killed His Wife

A late Tennessee sheriff who inspired a Hollywood movie about a law enforcement officer who took on organized crime killed his wife in 1967 and led people to believe she was murdered by his enemies, authorities said Friday. Authorities acknowledged that the finding will likely shock many who grew up as Buford Pusser fans and watched 1973's Walking Tall, which immortalized him as a tough but fair sheriff with zero tolerance for crime. The AP reports the movie was remade in 2004, and many officers joined law enforcement because of his story, according to Mark Davidson, the district attorney for Tennessee's 25th judicial district.