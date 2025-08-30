An Island Fights to Stay Afloat 20 Years After Katrina

Two decades after Hurricane Katrina, Alabama's Dauphin Island is facing a stark reality: It's literally washing away. The 14-mile barrier island , which took a massive hit during Katrina in 2005—losing 1.5 miles of its west end and more than 300 homes—has continued to erode, battered by storms and rising seas, reports CBS News .

Locals, including Mayor Jeff Collier, now contend with a shrinking landmass and an uncertain future. Some residents still pay taxes on lots that are now underwater, with vacationers swimming over what used to be neighborhoods. Collier says plenty of homes are still standing, albeit in precarious positions—some basically in the Gulf—but admits it's just a matter of time before they, too, are washed away.

Efforts to keep Dauphin Island above water aren't cheap. Last year, the town managed to rebuild some of its east end beach using Deepwater Horizon settlement funds, pushing the Gulf back by up to 400 feet. But erosion is relentless, and another major restoration—this time on the west end—carries a $60 million price tag. The town is scrambling for funding, cobbling together grants and settlement money, and upgrading its stormwater systems to handle even routine rainstorms.

But the future of major federal support for projects like these is in limbo. FEMA's BRIC program—designed to help extreme weather-prone communities bolster their resilience—was abruptly scrapped by the Trump administration this spring, affecting nearly 700 projects and $3.6 billion in funding. While a federal judge has temporarily blocked the move, Dauphin Island is left waiting for answers, and bracing for whatever the Gulf throws at it next. "We're kind of in a limbo situation right now," Collier says. Despite its woes, Dauphin Island remains a highlighted tourist spot. More from CBS on the island's plight.