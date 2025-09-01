Millionaire CEO Accused of Snatching Prized Hat From Boy

A man caught on video allegedly grabbing a tennis player's hat from a young boy at the US Open has been identified as a millionaire Polish CEO. Piotr Szczerek can allegedly be seen on a now-viral video standing near the child in the stands after Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak won his match Thursday, and then grabbing the hat—which Majchrzak had been wearing, and may have autographed—as the tennis player tried to hand it to the boy. The boy can be seen protesting and visibly upset after the man puts the hat into his wife's bag, the New York Post reports. Majchrzak didn't realize what happened until the video started making headlines, but over the weekend, the tennis player met with the boy, the BBC reports.