Police Release Details of Giuliani Crash

Rudy Giuliani is out of the hospital and said to be feeling good, after getting banged up in a car crash in New Hampshire on Saturday. The former New York City mayor and lawyer for President Trump suffered a fractured vertebra when the vehicle he was traveling in was rear-ended by a 19-year-old driver on Interstate 93 near Manchester. After leaving a hospital on Monday, 81-year-old Giuliani told his friend Arthur Aidala that "I have some healing to do, but I'm otherwise in great shape," Aidala tells the New York Times .

Giuliani was a passenger in a Ford Bronco that was flagged down by a woman while heading southbound on I-93 on Saturday evening. Giuliani and his driver, Theodore Goodman, stayed with the woman, who claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, until state troopers arrived to assist her, according to state police. A short time later, around 10pm, Giuliani and Goodman hit the road again, making their way to I-93's northbound lanes. They were almost directly opposite the spot they'd stopped previously when they were rear-ended by a teen driver unconnected to the prior incident.

Police are investigating whether that driver, IDed as Lauren Kemp, may have been distracted by the scene on the other side of the road, the Times reports. State troopers assisting with the domestic violence case crossed the road to assist Giuliani, Goodman, and Kemp, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Kemp, who received stitches near her eyebrow, later told the Times she didn't realize Giuliani had been in the Bronco. He'd attended a New Hampshire Fisher Cats baseball game in Manchester earlier Saturday, per the New York Post. (He's now set for a big honor.)