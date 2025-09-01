Trump: No Voting Without Voter ID

President Trump has announced plans to sign an executive order mandating voter identification for all US elections, a move that would test the limits of presidential power and could reshape the nation's voting rules. Trump, writing on Truth Social, said "Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Details about the order remain unclear, but the proposal is part of Trump's broader campaign to reshape US election laws, which he continues to claim, without evidence, were responsible for his 2020 loss, per the New York Times .

Trump also reaffirmed his opposition to mail-in voting, except for the seriously ill or military personnel stationed far from home, and voiced distrust of voting machines, which Reuters notes are more efficient and accurate than paper ballots and hand counts. These stances reflect ongoing efforts by Trump and his allies to tighten voting rules ahead of the 2026 midterms. However, the scope of presidential power in this arena is limited.

The Constitution puts states in charge of running elections and gives Congress, not the president, the authority to override state decisions. Any executive order on national voter ID is likely to face swift legal challenges, per the Times. Earlier this year, Trump signed a similar executive order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. That attempt was blocked when a federal judge found it exceeded presidential authority and could disenfranchise voters. The judge, appointed by President Obama, emphasized that the Constitution doesn't grant the president explicit power over elections.