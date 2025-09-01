Sheinbaum Celebrates Handling of Trump Tension

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated her government's handling of its tumultuous relations with the Trump administration, progressive gains, and contentious judicial reforms in her first state of the nation address on Monday. "Things are going well, and they're only going to get better," she promised. Sheinbaum, who is nearing the end of her first year in office, left out some of the major problems still simmering in Mexico, the AP reports, including ongoing cartel violence and democratic concerns over wider concentration of executive power. The breakdown: