Man in Batman Pajamas Catches Burglary Suspect

"Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars," police in Florida said after an arrest last week. The pajamaed crusader was contractor Kyle Myvett, who had gone to bed in his favorite onesie when his wife told him security cameras had spotted somebody in the driveway of their Cape Coral home, the Washington Post reports. The suspect seen breaking into Myvett's truck had gone by the time he got outside, but Myvett, still in his Batman onesie, drove around until he spotted somebody entering a neighbor's garage.