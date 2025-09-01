Man in Batman Pajamas Catches Burglary Suspect

"Thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor in his Batman pajamas, another burglary suspect was put behind bars," police in Florida said after an arrest last week. The pajamaed crusader was contractor Kyle Myvett, who had gone to bed in his favorite onesie when his wife told him security cameras had spotted somebody in the driveway of their Cape Coral home, the Washington Post reports. The suspect seen breaking into Myvett's truck had gone by the time he got outside, but Myvett, still in his Batman onesie, drove around until he spotted somebody entering a neighbor's garage.
Myvett—a former correctional officer and martial arts teacher —grabbed the man and held him until police arrived, the Post reports. Police say a 20-year-old suspect "known to law enforcement from prior investigations" was charged with multiple counts of burglary, reports ABC News. "It was good to see Batman, you know, keeping Cape Coral safe," Cape Coral Police Detective Michael Scarlato tells the Post. Myvett, 47, says his company, That 1 Company, does "remodels, rebuilds, new construction, restoration and design—and now we're going to add crime fighting."