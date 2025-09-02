Congress Is Back, and the Clock Is Ticking

Congress gets back to work on Tuesday, and the biggest immediate challenge will be to sidestep a government shutdown under a tight deadline. The current funding expires at the end of September, and with limited time to negotiate, many expect a short-term extension will be needed. Yet, as the Washington Post reports, even a temporary fix could prove difficult. The looming shutdown, however, is only one of several challenges: Others include a fight over whether to demand full release of the government's Jeffrey Epstein files, a standoff over President Trump's nominees, and a move to ban stock trading by lawmakers, per Politico and NBC News .

In regard to the potential shutdown, Republican leaders in the Senate will need support from Democrats to break a filibuster, but Democratic lawmakers—frustrated after months of one-sided Republican action—haven't yet signaled how they will proceed. Meanwhile, Republicans themselves are split, with some deficit hawks refusing any deal short of a full-year funding bill, a condition Democrats reject because they say it amounts to a spending cut given inflation.

President Trump's recent move to rescind nearly $5 billion in foreign aid without congressional buy-in has further stoked tensions, prompting warnings from both parties that it makes a funding deal harder to reach. Democratic senators, meanwhile, are signaling they might withhold support for future spending bills unless Medicaid cuts are reversed and Affordable Care Act subsidies are extended, citing concerns that millions could lose insurance or see higher premiums.

NBC and Politico have a breakdown of the other issues, including the Epstein files. "This has not gone away like the speaker had hoped," said GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, one of those pushing for full disclosure. "If anything, now that the DOJ is releasing documents, it's increasing the momentum."