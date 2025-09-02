UNC's Belichick Era Starts With Blowout Loss to TCU

Bill Belichick's debut as North Carolina's head coach was supposed to be a spectacle, but the season opener against TCU quickly spiraled into an unwanted one. Hopes were high Monday in Chapel Hill, where fans packed Kenan Memorial Stadium—with celebrity supporters like Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor in attendance—only to watch the Tar Heels unravel after a promising opening drive and lose to TCU 48-14, per CBS Sports .

The night began with an efficient 83-yard march for a touchdown, but that was where the good news ended for UNC. TCU seized control, capitalizing on a parade of North Carolina mistakes and marking the most points the Tar Heels have ever allowed in any opener. UNC's defense, historically a Belichick strength, failed to contain TCU's offense, surrendering a 75-yard touchdown run and a fumble return. The News & Observer notes a couple of cringey moments, including when fireworks went off and a hype video boasting about UNC's defense played before the fourth quarter, when the team was already struggling badly.

"We played competitively but then just couldn't sustain it," Belichick said at a presser after his team's loss, per the AP. "Obviously, we have a lot of work to do. We need to do a better job all the way around—coaching, playing, all three phases of the game." The Tar Heels appeared unprepared, an issue perhaps foreshadowed by the 73-year-old coach's own pregame admission that he wasn't sure what to expect from a roster featuring 70 new faces after a turbulent offseason. The blowout amplifies questions about the program's direction following Mack Brown's era and suggests that the rebuild under Belichick may be tougher than anticipated.