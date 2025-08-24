US  | 
States That Are the Most Fun

California tops WalletHub's rankings, while West Virginia needs to lighten up
Posted Aug 24, 2025 1:10 PM CDT
Living it up in California.   (Getty Images/Kar-Tr)

Every day of your existence "should be sprinkled with at least a little bit of fun," not just your vacations. That's Travel + Leisure's take, and why the magazine is promoting WalletHub's latest rankings to find the state that has the most of it. The site looked at all 50 states across more than two dozen metrics in two main categories: entertainment and recreation, which covers everything from the weather, beach quality, and number of miles along the shore, to the restaurants, amusement parks, golf courses, arcades, and other recreational sites per capita; and nightlife, which focuses more specifically on bars, music fests, performing-arts theaters, and casinos per capita, as well as the time of last call and the price of booze and movie tickets. There's still time this summer to get to California, which ranks No. 1 for fun on the list. The top and bottom 10:

Most fun

  1. California (No. 1 in "Entertainment & Recreation" category)
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada (No. 1 in "Nightlife" category)
  4. Illinois
  5. New York
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Oregon

Least fun

  1. Kansas
  2. New Hampshire
  3. Connecticut (No. 1 in "Nightlife" category)
  4. Alabama
  5. Vermont
  6. Arkansas
  7. Delaware
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Mississippi
  10. West Virginia (last in "Entertainment & Recreation" category)
See how other states fared here. (Here are the American cities you should hit for a good time.)

