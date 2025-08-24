States That Are the Most Fun

Every day of your existence "should be sprinkled with at least a little bit of fun," not just your vacations. That's Travel + Leisure's take, and why the magazine is promoting WalletHub's latest rankings to find the state that has the most of it. The site looked at all 50 states across more than two dozen metrics in two main categories: entertainment and recreation, which covers everything from the weather, beach quality, and number of miles along the shore, to the restaurants, amusement parks, golf courses, arcades, and other recreational sites per capita; and nightlife, which focuses more specifically on bars, music fests, performing-arts theaters, and casinos per capita, as well as the time of last call and the price of booze and movie tickets. There's still time this summer to get to California, which ranks No. 1 for fun on the list. The top and bottom 10: