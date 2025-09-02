After Decade-Long Marriage, Kraft Heinz Is Breaking Up

Kraft Heinz is calling time on its decade-old megamerger, planning to split into two separate companies in a move that aims to sharpen their focus and shake up the packaged-food industry once again. One of the new companies will focus on sauces, spreads, and seasonings for a global market, featuring names like Heinz ketchup and Philadelphia cream cheese, reports the Wall Street Journal. The other, to be led by current CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera, will handle North American grocery staples, including the Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House, and Lunchables brands, per NPR. The split aims to streamline operations, boost focus, and shed the complexity that executives say has weighed the company down.