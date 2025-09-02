Trump's Use of National Guard in LA Protests Is Illegal: Judge

Rules that president violated law by sending military to enforce civilian laws
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 2, 2025 8:51 AM CDT
Trump's Use of National Guard in LA Protests Is Illegal: Judge
President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting, Aug. 26, 2025, at the White House in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration's use of National Guard troops during Southern California immigration enforcements protests is illegal. Judge Charles Breyer found that President Trump's administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids, reports the AP. The judge in Washington did not require the remaining troops withdrawn, however. He set his order to go into effect on Friday.

California sued over the administration's move, saying the troops sent to Los Angeles over the summer were violating a law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws. Lawyers for the administration have argued the Posse Comitatus Act doesn't apply because the troops were protecting federal officers not enforcing laws. They say the troops were mobilized under an authority that allows the president to deploy them.

