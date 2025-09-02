Trump's Use of National Guard in LA Protests Is Illegal: Judge

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration's use of National Guard troops during Southern California immigration enforcements protests is illegal. Judge Charles Breyer found that President Trump's administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids, reports the AP . The judge in Washington did not require the remaining troops withdrawn, however. He set his order to go into effect on Friday.

California sued over the administration's move, saying the troops sent to Los Angeles over the summer were violating a law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws. Lawyers for the administration have argued the Posse Comitatus Act doesn't apply because the troops were protecting federal officers not enforcing laws. They say the troops were mobilized under an authority that allows the president to deploy them.