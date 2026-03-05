In Texas Race, a Big Decision Looms: Trump's Endorsement

President Trump says he plans to endorse a candidate in the closely watched Texas GOP Senate runoff —and top Republicans are pushing for him to pick incumbent Sen. John Cornyn over state Attorney General Ken Paxton, reports Semafor . The thinking—voiced by GOP Sens. John Thune, Steve Daines, and others—is that a quick Trump endorsement would effectively end the race and avoid a bruising, intraparty campaign until the May 26 runoff, per the Politico . And they view Cornyn as the better candidate against Democrat James Talarico in November.

"If the president can weigh in, it would be enormously helpful," said Thune. In his Truth Social post, Trump did not tip his hand but said the other candidate should immediately drop out once he makes his endorsement. He is widely expected to pick Cornyn, despite some previous friction between the two men, reports the Atlantic. One reason is that if Paxton is the nominee, it would likely cost the party between $80 million and $200 million more in the general election, according to GOP campaign strategists. (His "baggage" is a factor in that cost.) Paxton, meanwhile, already has said he will not drop out if Trump picks Cornyn, notes the Texas Tribune. "I'm staying in this race," he said. "I owe it to the people of Texas."