Depardieu to Face Rape Claim in New Trial

Gerard Depardieu, the French actor convicted in May of sexually assaulting two actors on a film set in 2021, has apparently not seen his final day in court. Fellow French actor Charlotte Arnould, 29, said Tuesday on Instagram that Depardieu, 76, will soon face trial for allegedly raping her in August 2018, when she was 22 and he was 70. Arnould publicly accused Depardieu, a friend of her father, of twice raping her at his Paris home, where she went to seek his advice. The case, initially dropped, was reopened in 2020 and Depardieu placed under formal investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in 2022, per Reuters. Last year, prosecutors reportedly requested that the case go to trial.