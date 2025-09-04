For 2nd Time This Week, Disaster at Alaskan Glacier

A researcher from Italy is missing after falling into a stream on Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier, just days after the body of another man, a hiker from Arizona, was found off a trail near the glacier, authorities said. According to the state's Department of Public Safety, wildlife troopers received a report on Tuesday that a man had gone missing after falling into a stream on the glacier and being pushed by the water into a small, vertical shaft in the ice known as a moulin. The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was with two other people when he fell, per the AP .

He was conducting research on the glacier at the time, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. "The two people he was traveling with could no longer see him once he fell into the opening," notes a department release cited by the Anchorage Daily News. A local rescue team rushed to the scene but found that water was rushing too fast into the 2-foot-wide hole, making a rescue too risky to try for, "pending any further leads," per the Department of Public Safety. The agency notes it's trying to track down the man's family to notify them about what happened.

Meanwhile, on Monday, searchers using cellphone location data found the body of Arizona's Thomas Casey, 69, off a trail near the glacier, the department notes, per the AP. Casey had last been seen on Saturday morning and was believed to have died from injuries from a fall. Juneau police said that Casey was in the city for the summer. In July, a Kentucky woman visiting Juneau on a cruise ship was found dead on the mountains near downtown Juneau after she didn't return from a hike.