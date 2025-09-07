Chicago Braces After Trump Threatens 'War'

After President Trump threatened the city with war, then appeared to retreat, Chicago prepared Sunday for the arrival of federal troops. Residents protested on Saturday and heard sermons about how to handle the intervention on Sunday. Developments include:

Presidential post: Trump put a message entitled "Chipocalypse Now," a reference to the 1979 film "Apocalypse Now" on social media on Saturday. The images included helicopters, flames, and the Chicago skyline, the New York Times reports. "Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR," the post said.