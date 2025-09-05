Americans' Ideal Family Size Remains Above 2 Children

What's the optimal family size? In the US, the consensus seems to be families with an average of 2.7 kids, according to a Gallup survey last month, which asked Americans what their ideal number of children would be.

More than 80% of respondents say at least two is preferable, with 40% pinpointing exactly two as the magic number. Somewhat behind that are the 27% who think three kids should be the goal, followed by 11% for four kids, and 5% for both only children and five or more kids. Having no children received just 2% of the vote.