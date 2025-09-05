Nudist Haven Residents Sue, Say They're Being Forced Out

Residents of what was once a famed nudist colony in California are suing the property's owners, alleging they're being forced out through neglect and intimidation, reports the Los Angeles Times . What's more, they now have to wear clothes. According to a lawsuit filed in San Bernardino County Superior Court, 56 plaintiffs—including tenants, members, and guests—say the ownership of Olive Dell Ranch has deliberately allowed living conditions to deteriorate since buying the 136-acre property in 2019. Piles of trash, green pool water, rodent infestations, and discontinued maintenance have become the new normal, residents claim. Electricity and water have been cut in communal spots, and monthly rates are rising, with new listings starting at $900 a spot—far above most current rents.

The lawsuit also claims that after a pair of killings at the ranch in 2024 attracted national attention, ownership ramped up efforts to push out existing residents, many of whom are elderly, disabled, or low-income. The new owners also informed residents that clothing is now required, reports KTLA, undermining the original nudist principles that drew residents there in the first place. The site in the foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains has been around since 1952 and was once designated the "friendliest nudist resort in Southern California," per the TV station.

"This is a community of retired elderly, veterans and disabled individuals who really have no other place to go," said the plaintiffs' attorney. The suit seeks at least $5 million in damages for alleged civil rights violations, elder abuse, and more. The owners did not respond to requests for comment, though a property manager tells KTLA that residents have committed vandalism and have been late paying rent and utility bills. The next court hearing is set for September 29.