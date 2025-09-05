Streetcar Derailment Killed Mostly Foreign Visitors

Police in Portugal said Friday that 11 of the 16 people killed when a Lisbon streetcar derailed were foreigners. The dead included five Portuguese nationals, three British citizens, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss, and one Ukrainian, police said in a statement, the AP reports. The distinctive yellow-and-white Elevador da Gloria, which is classified as a national monument, was packed Wednesday evening when it came off its rails. Sixteen people were killed, and 21 were injured. Multiple agencies are investigating what Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has described as "one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past." Developments: