Baby Born at McDonald's Gets the Only Possible Nickname

What do you do when you give birth to a baby in a McDonald's parking lot? Nickname her "McTilly," of course. Alyce Rotunda of Michigan tells People that she was in labor with her fourth child in the wee hours of Aug. 11 when she and her husband realized they wouldn't make it to the nearest hospital, 45 minutes away, in time. "He later told me at one point he was going 100mph on a stretch of highway where there was nothing around, as he didn't want to get stuck being by nothing if the baby decided to come then," Alyce says of husband Kevin, who ultimately called 911 and told paramedics what was happening as the couple pulled into a McDonald's parking lot.

She got out of their minivan and got her pants off as a police officer arrived and advised her to get back into the vehicle—but "there was no way I could do anything other than stand there or squat," she tells Today. She recalls reaching down, feeling the baby's head fully out, and yelling for her husband to catch the newborn—which he did moments later. The little one started crying immediately, so her relieved parents knew she was OK. Paramedics arrived 10 minutes later and took the trio to the hospital, where everyone including the 7-pound, 14-ounce baby checked out fine, Fox News reports. Already planning to call her "Tilly," the family quickly pivoted to "McTilly," Alyce says: "Everyone gets a kick out of it."