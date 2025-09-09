Bills Fan Who Smacked Two Ravens Gets Banned

The Buffalo Bills fan who smacked the helmets of two celebrating Baltimore Ravens players will have to vent his frustrations from the couch from now on. The NFL has banned the unidentified man from attending any more games, reports Reuters . "Any fan that engages in unruly and disruptive behavior will lose the privilege," says the league statement about the indefinite ban, per NBC News .

The incident drew headlines mainly because Ravens QB Lamar Jackson—one of the smackees—reached into the stands and shoved the man with both hands. The league is looking into a possible punishment for the two-time MVP as well, per the Washington Post, but Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh said he's heard nothing yet. "Lamar is down there celebrating a TD with your teammates just like you're supposed to do," Harbaugh said. "You score a TD, you probably shouldn't have a frozen water bottle thrown at you either," he added, a reference to one thrown after Baltimore's Derrick Henry scored.