Coney Barrett Weighs In on a Third Trump Term

As Amy Coney Barrett continues to sit for interviews for her new memoir, the Supreme Court justice has been fielding questions about the possibility of President Trump running for a third term . Monday night on Fox, for example, Brett Baier pointed out that "the 22nd Amendment says you can only run for office for two terms," per the Hill . "True," Coney Barrett responded. When Baier asked if she considered that "cut and dried," Coney Barrett answered:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among those who wished for a more definitive response on that, notes the New Republic. "The answer is: YES," he wrote. Coney Barrett took a similar question from Norah O'Donnell at CBS News. Her response:

"The 22nd Amendment sets a two-term limit," Barrett said. "So really, I can't say anything else but just point to the 22nd Amendment. If you ask the question how many terms a president can serve, I would point to the 22nd Amendment."

One take: Newsweek parses it this way: "Barrett's comments suggest the Supreme Court would likely reject any attempt to circumvent the 22nd Amendment, though she was careful not to prejudge any specific case that might come before the nation's High Court."

The Hill notes that liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor appeared to leave some wiggle room when asked on The View whether she sees the amendment as settled law. "No one has tried to challenge that," she said. "Until somebody tries, you don't know. So, it's not settled because we don't have a court case about that issue, but it is in the Constitution."