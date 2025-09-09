Coney Barrett Weighs In on a Third Trump Term

She cites the 22nd Amendment's limit on two terms to Brett Baier on Fox
Posted Sep 9, 2025 3:24 PM CDT
Coney Barrett Is Pressed on a Third Trump Term
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press, prior to the release of her new book, "Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution."   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As Amy Coney Barrett continues to sit for interviews for her new memoir, the Supreme Court justice has been fielding questions about the possibility of President Trump running for a third term. Monday night on Fox, for example, Brett Baier pointed out that "the 22nd Amendment says you can only run for office for two terms," per the Hill. "True," Coney Barrett responded. When Baier asked if she considered that "cut and dried," Coney Barrett answered:

  • "Well, that's, you know, that's what the amendment says, right? You know, after FDR had four terms, that's what that amendment says."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among those who wished for a more definitive response on that, notes the New Republic. "The answer is: YES," he wrote. Coney Barrett took a similar question from Norah O'Donnell at CBS News. Her response:

  • "The 22nd Amendment sets a two-term limit," Barrett said. "So really, I can't say anything else but just point to the 22nd Amendment. If you ask the question how many terms a president can serve, I would point to the 22nd Amendment."
  • One take: Newsweek parses it this way: "Barrett's comments suggest the Supreme Court would likely reject any attempt to circumvent the 22nd Amendment, though she was careful not to prejudge any specific case that might come before the nation's High Court."

The Hill notes that liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor appeared to leave some wiggle room when asked on The View whether she sees the amendment as settled law. "No one has tried to challenge that," she said. "Until somebody tries, you don't know. So, it's not settled because we don't have a court case about that issue, but it is in the Constitution."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X