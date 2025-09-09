Wall Street Hits New Records After Report on Job Market

The latest discouraging report on the job market further cemented expectations for cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Traders are expecting the Fed will make its first rate cut of the year at its meeting next week. The government said its prior count of jobs across the country through March may have been too high by 911,000, or 0.6%. The bet on Wall Street is that such data will convince Fed officials that the job market is now the bigger problem for the economy than the threat of inflation worsening because of President Trump's tariffs. That would push them to cut the Fed's main interest rate, a move that would give the economy a boost but could also send inflation higher.

Tuesday's job-growth revisions still have traders unanimously expecting a rate cut next week, but they pared back forecasts for a deeper-than-usual reduction. That caused a slight recovery for Treasury yields following their sharp recent slide. "The more likely course is for the Fed to deliver an October and December cut rather than trying to deliver a catchup cut in September," says Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. Coming reports on inflation due on Wednesday and Thursday could alter expectations further. Hotter-than-expected readings could put the Fed in a worst-case scenario and make a series of cuts to rates less palatable.

story continues below

On Wall Street, Nebius Group, a Dutch company working in artificial-intelligence infrastructure, saw its stock that trades in the United States soar 49.4% after it announced a contract to deliver GPU services to Microsoft. The contract could be worth between $17.4 billion and $19.4 billion, and it runs through 2031. Fox dropped 6.1% after Rupert Murdoch's family said they've reached a deal on control of the 94-year-old mogul's media empire after his death. The agreement ensures that there will be no change in direction at Fox News. Apple slipped 1.5% after unveiling its next generation of iPhones.