Police Find Body in Trunk of Singer's Tesla

A grisly find in a Hollywood tow yard: Police say a body was discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla, reports ABC7 . The vehicle is registered to rising musician D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The LAPD has not identified the body, but D4vd himself is currently on tour and has been since last month. Employees at the tow yard called police on Monday to report a strong odor coming from the vehicle, which had reportedly been on the lot for several days.

Police say the remains were found sealed in a bag, and TMZ reports the body had been dismembered and was heavily decomposed. The car in question, a 2023 Tesla, is registered in Hempstead, Texas, to 20-year-old Burke, who recently released his debut album. His next concert is set for Tuesday in Minneapolis. The car was towed to the lot after being discovered abandoned in the Hollywood Hills a little less than a week ago, reports the New York Post. Neither the singer nor his reps have commented on the discovery of the body.