Cruise Gambler Jumps Ship With $14K in Cash

A cruise ship passenger is in hot water after leaping overboard in Puerto Rico with nearly $15,000 in cash following a reported gambling spree. Authorities say Jey Gonzalez-Diaz jumped off Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas into San Juan harbor last weekend shortly after racking up almost $17,000 in gambling debts aboard the ship, NBC News reports. According to a Homeland Security complaint, Gonzalez-Diaz owed Royal Caribbean $16,710.24, which "almost exclusively associated to Casino and Gaming expenses."

Investigators say Gonzalez-Diaz jumped overboard during disembarkation Sunday morning, Gonzalez-Diaz jumped overboard. He was soon picked up by jet skiers and brought to shore, but US Customs and Border Protection found him near the Puerto Rico Capitol Building. According to court documents, he was carrying $14,600 in cash, two phones and five IDs. A criminal complaint states that when investigators asked Gonzalez-Diaz for his full name, he told them, "If you guys were good at your job, you would know that."

Gonzalez-Diaz was charged with failing to report the transport of monetary instruments exceeding $10,000 into the US, a federal crime that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. The complaint states that he told officers "he did not want to report the currency on his possession because he thought he was going to be taxed duties for bring in the currency."

