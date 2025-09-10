'Block Everything' Protests Rock France

A day of anti-government action across France on Wednesday saw streets choked with smoke, barricades in flames, and volleys of tear gas as protesters denounced budget cuts and political turmoil. The nationwide "Bloquons Tout," or "Block Everything," campaign presented a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron and turned Sébastien Lecornu 's first day as prime minister into a baptism of fire, the AP reports.

Although falling short of its self-declared intention of total disruption, the protests still managed to paralyze parts of daily life and ignite hundreds of hot spots across the country. The deployment of 80,000 police officers broke up barricades and dragged hundreds of protesters into custody, yet flashpoints multiplied. In Rennes, a bus was torched. In the southwest, electrical cables were severed, halting train services and snarling traffic.