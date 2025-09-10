Seinfeld Likens Free Palestine Activists to the KKK

Duke University has distanced itself from remarks made by Jerry Seinfeld, who suggested at a Tuesday event that those who say "Free Palestine" are worse than the Ku Klux Klan. The 71-year-old comedian was a surprise guest at the event honoring Israeli hostages in Gaza, the Duke Chronicle reports. "Free Palestine is, to me, just—you're free to say you don't like Jews. Just say you don't like Jews," Seinfeld said while introducing former Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov. "By saying Free Palestine, you're not admitting what you really think," he said. "So it's actually—compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I'm actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, 'We don't like Blacks, we don't like Jews.' Okay that's honest."

The gathering was organized by the student group Chabad at Duke. The university emphasized that invited speakers' views do not reflect the school's position and that organizers are not accountable for what is said. A spokesperson said an invitation "does not imply any endorsement of their remarks," NBC News reports. The spokesperson added that Seinfeld "requested his appearance not be announced beforehand given Omer Shem Tov's spiritual journey during captivity was the focus of the event."

Seinfeld, who has been a vocal supporter of Israel since the 2023 attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead and around 250 taken hostage, has faced student opposition at Duke before. During last year's commencement, he was met with protests and walkouts by students carrying Palestinian flags.

At Tuesday's event, Shem Tov, who was taken hostage by Hamas and released in February after 505 days, shared his experiences with the audience. Shem Tov, who was 20 years old when he was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, said hope guided him through his days in captivity and he has made it his life's mission to bring the remaining hostages home, the Duke Chronicle reports. Around 20 are believed to still be alive.