Trump Confirms Charlie Kirk Is Dead

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said law enforcement officials told him the Turning Point USA founder had died, Deseret News reports. University officials say the shooter is not in custody. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he had spoken to Trump about Kirk's death, KSL News reports. "Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy," he said. "Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected."

