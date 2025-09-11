Kirk Was Just Asked About Transgender Mass Shooters

The first question Charlie Kirk was asked by the crowd Wednesday in Utah was about religion, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz told Fox News. "The second question interestingly was about transgender shooters, mass shooters, and in the midst of that, a shot rang out," Chaffetz said, per the Wall Street Journal. The questioner asked the conservative commentator if he knew "how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years." When Kirk answered, "Too many," the student said the answer is five, then asked how many mass shooters there have been in the nation in the past 10 years. Kirk replied, "counting or not counting gang violence?" The gunshot followed seconds later, according to video.