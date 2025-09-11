South Korean Plane Arrives to Return Workers but Can't Leave

A South Korean charter plane has arrived in Atlanta to take home Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in Georgia last week, but airport officials said the return flight with the workers on board planned for Wednesday had been canceled. After a high-level meeting between US and South Korean officials Wednesday morning, there was no immediate official word on when the workers would be able to leave, though South Korean media reported the charter plane was to leave Atlanta on Thursday, the AP reports. A spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said Wednesday afternoon that a planned flight had been canceled and had not been rescheduled.

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were detained in the Sept. 4 raid at the battery factory under construction. The delay has been met with anger and frustration in South Korea, per the New York Times, as were images of ?armed American agents dragging the workers away in handcuffs and ankle chains from the Hyundai plant last week. Small protests have been held near the US Embassy in Seoul. "Why should we be treated like this when we are providing the United States with our technology, our money and our investments?" Kim Joon-hyung, an opposition lawmaker said Monday in a parliamentary hearing. He called on his government to produce a count of Americans visiting South Korea on tourist visas or teaching English for pay.

South Korean TV footage showed the charter plane, a Boeing 747-8i from Korean Air, taking off at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. It landed in Atlanta on Wednesday morning. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the plane couldn't depart from the US on Wednesday as South Korea had wished due to an unspecified reason involving the American side. In Washington on Wednesday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and told him that the South Korean public was left with "big pains and shocks" because the video of the workers' arrests was publicly disclosed, the ministry said in a statement. He urged the Trump administration to help the Korean workers leave as soon as possible—without being handcuffed—and to make sure they don't face problems in future reentries to the US, the statement said.