Shouting Match Erupts in House After Kirk's Shooting

Two thousand miles east of Orem, Utah, where Charlie Kirk was shot to death on Wednesday, the House of Representatives honored the political commentator with a moment of silence—followed by a shouting match. With every lawmaker in the chamber still standing quietly in observance, Rep. Lauren Boebert demanded that Speaker Mike Johnson recite a prayer for Kirk aloud, the Washington Post reports. "Silent prayers get silent results," the Republican hollered from the back of the chamber. That was met with jeers from Democrats about gun laws. Rep. Jahana Hayes shouted that school shootings, including one earlier in the day in Boebert's home state of Colorado, are ignored, per the Wall Street Journal.