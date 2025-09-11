Health Officials Send Up a Red Flag on West Nile Virus

West Nile virus infections are intense so far this year, with case counts running 40% higher than normal, health officials say. More than 770 cases, including about 490 severe cases, were reported as of early September, according to CDC data posted this week. About 550 cases—350 of them severe—are usually reported by this time of year, per the AP. Health officials are ramping up warnings to the public, as most cases of the mosquito-borne disease are reported in August and September. "West Nile virus can be a very serious disease, and its presence in mosquitoes remains high right now in Massachusetts," said that state's public health commissioner, Dr. Robbie Goldstein, in a statement last week.