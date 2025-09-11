MSNBC Drops Analyst Over Charlie Kirk Comments

MSNBC has reportedly parted ways with political analyst Matthew Dowd after his on-air comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting sparked swift backlash and a rare apology from the network. During breaking news coverage Wednesday afternoon, anchor Katy Tur asked Dowd about the broader climate surrounding the shooting. Dowd went on to describe Kirk as "one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures," suggesting Kirk's rhetoric contributed to a toxic environment, per Deadline . He was "constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech," Dowd said, adding, "hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."

The comment quickly drew criticism online for seeming to implicate Kirk in his own shooting. Both Dowd and MSNBC apologized. MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said Dowd's remarks were "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable," emphasizing that the network does not condone violence of any kind. Dowd, a former strategist for President George W. Bush's 2004 campaign, clarified that he hadn't intended to imply Kirk was to blame for the attack. "Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind," he wrote on Bluesky. Numerous media outlets report he has since been fired, per USA Today. He'd been with MSNBC since 2022.