Judge: Feds Can't Use Crowd-Control Weapons on Journalists

A federal judge in Los Angeles has barred federal agents from using crowd-control weapons against journalists, citing what he called an "avalanche of evidence" that agents crossed the line during protests over the summer. US District Judge Hernán D. Vera issued a preliminary injunction this week that prevents agents from ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and the Federal Protective Service from targeting people who are clearly identified as members of the press. Vera said agents had "unleashed crowd-control weapons indiscriminately and with surprising savagery," the Los Angeles Times reports.

The ruling follows at least 50 credible claims that agents used weapons like tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper balls against journalists covering demonstrations sparked by the Trump administration's immigration raids in Southern California, the Washington Post reports. Vera said that while the government alleged that journalists joined in violent acts, it didn't present a "shred" of evidence to back up the claim. "Under the guise of protecting the public, federal agents have endangered large numbers of peaceful protesters, legal observers, and journalists—as well as the public that relies on them to hold their government accountable," Vera wrote. "The First Amendment demands better."

The injunction covers seven California counties—including Los Angeles and Orange—and bars DHS agents from dispersing, threatening, or assaulting anyone known or believed to be press. If crowd-control measures are used, agents must issue at least two audible warnings to those in the area unless there's a serious threat. The order follows a similar temporary restraining order Vera issued in July against the LAPD, blocking city officers from impeding reporters during protests and using crowd-control weapons against them.

