Jay Leno Is Worried About the US

Jay Leno has joined the public discussion over the murder of Charlie Kirk. In an appearance on the Tim Conway Jr. radio show, the former late-night host saw the killing as the "death of free speech" in the US, reports Fox News.
- "It's not a random shooting. I mean, it's the death of free speech, to think that you are so illiterate and so stupid you can't answer verbally and you have to shoot somebody with a gun to 'win the argument,'" he said.
- Leno added it was particularly galling to have happened on a college campus, where debates over ideology should be encouraged. "I mean, we're at a point in this country where, if you don't agree with everybody on everything, you take out a gun and you shoot them?"
Another celeb weighing in was Chris Martin of Coldplay, though he "played it as safe as one could," notes BuzzFeed. "Let's raise our hands like this and send love, anywhere you want to send it in the world," Martin told his audience at a show in London. "You can send this to your brother or your sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff, you can send it to Charlie Kirk's family." Elaborating on that, he added: "You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Russia."