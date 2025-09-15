Jay Leno Is Worried About the US

Another celeb weighing in was Chris Martin of Coldplay, though he "played it as safe as one could," notes BuzzFeed. "Let's raise our hands like this and send love, anywhere you want to send it in the world," Martin told his audience at a show in London. "You can send this to your brother or your sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff, you can send it to Charlie Kirk's family." Elaborating on that, he added: "You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East, in Ukraine and Russia."

