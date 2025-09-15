Usain Bolt Says He Now Gets Out of Breath Going Up Stairs

The fastest man in history says he gets out of breath when he walks up the stairs these days. Usain Bolt, whose 100 meters record of 9.58 seconds, set in 2009, has never been bettered, tells the Guardian that he has been focusing on parenting and no longer runs. " I mostly do gym workouts. I'm not a fan, but I think now that I've been out for a while I have to actually start running," he says. "Because when I walk upstairs I get out of breath. I think when I start working on it fully again, I will probably have to do some laps just to get my breathing right."

The 39-year-old Jamaican has kept a fairly low profile since he retired in 2017, but the crowd still roared when he appeared at the Tokyo World Championships on Sunday. It was the first major athletics event he has attended since he retired, the Telegraph reports. Bolt won eight Olympic gold medals during his career and two more of his world records, 9.19 seconds in the 200 meters and 36.84 seconds in the 4×100 meters relay, still stand. Asked by the Guardian why today's sprinters aren't as fast as his generation, he said, "You want the real answer? We're just more talented." He added: "Of course, it shows when it comes to the men. You can see the women are different. They're running faster times and faster times. So it shows—it has to be the talent."

Bolt says that on a typical day, he often just chills out. "I might work out sometimes if I'm in a good mood. I just watch some series and chill until the kids come home," he says. "And then afterwards, I just stay at home and watch movies or I'm into Lego now, so I do Lego." Bolt rose to fame at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and he plans to take his kids—5-year-old daughter Olympia Lightning and twin 4-year-old sons Thunder and Saint Leo—to the city for the next World Championships, in 2027. "They'll be six and seven, so they will kind of understand the moment, and I can explain to them what their dad has done over the years," he says.