Discord User Gets 14 Years for Exploiting Girls

A 20-year-old California man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after using the Discord platform to orchestrate a two-year campaign exploiting minor girls online. James Styner of Garden Grove pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including three counts of receiving child pornography, one count of distributing it, and one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, reports NBC News .

Prosecutors from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said Styner used a "pervasive online campaign to manipulate and exploit vulnerable girls" between the ages of 12 and 17, per People. They identified at least a dozen victims. Styner demanded sexually explicit images from the girls and sent them explicit photos of himself via Discord messages. Styner also admitted to having "in-person sexual relationships" with two minors. As part of his sentence, Styner will be subject to seven years of supervision after his release.