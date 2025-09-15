Patel: Suspect Wrote Note About 'Taking Out' Kirk

In a Fox & Friends interview Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed some of the evidence linking Tyler Robinson to the killing of Charlie Kirk. Patel said the 22-year-old had suggested before the shooting that he was going to kill Kirk, saying he had an "opportunity to take out" Kirk and he intended to use it, CNN reports. Patel said the remarks were made in a note and a text message exchange. He said the note had been destroyed but investigators were able to reconstruct it, reports the New York Times. Patel didn't say who the text messages were sent to.