Patel: Suspect Wrote Note About 'Taking Out' Kirk

He says DNA evidence also links Tyler Robinson to assassination
Posted Sep 15, 2025 2:19 PM CDT
Patel: Suspect Wrote Note About 'Taking Out' Kirk
A law enforcement official moves a cone outside the family home of Tyler Robinson, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, in Washington, Utah.   (AP Photo/David Becker)

In a Fox & Friends interview Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed some of the evidence linking Tyler Robinson to the killing of Charlie Kirk. Patel said the 22-year-old had suggested before the shooting that he was going to kill Kirk, saying he had an "opportunity to take out" Kirk and he intended to use it, CNN reports. Patel said the remarks were made in a note and a text message exchange. He said the note had been destroyed but investigators were able to reconstruct it, reports the New York Times. Patel didn't say who the text messages were sent to.

  • Patel said DNA evidence had been recovered from a screwdriver found on a rooftop at Utah Valley University and the towel wrapped around the rifle that Robinson allegedly used to kill Kirk, Fox News reports. "I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel said.
  • According to CNN, Patel's Fox interview is "highly unusual, as FBI officials and Justice Department prosecutors generally avoid giving investigative details in a case that will be prosecuted for fear that it could damage the case."
  • In a separate Fox interview, FBI deputy director Dan Bongino said Robinson showed "multiple warning signs." He said that according to statements from family and friends, as well as "messaging we have from the digital footprints left behind," Robinson "clearly had some obsession" with Kirk. "I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away," Bongino said, per the Guardian.
  • Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Sunday that Robinson was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology." Cox said the suspect has not been cooperating with authorities. Robinson's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X