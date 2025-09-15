Comey's Daughter: I Got Fired Over Politics

Fired federal prosecutor Maurene Comey sued the US government Monday over her abrupt dismissal and is seeking to get her job back, per the AP . The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, where Comey—the daughter of former FBI director James Comey—has earned praise for her handling of major complex prosecutions, particularly in sex abuse cases. Comey sought her reinstatement, along with a declaration that her firing was unlawful and a violation of the "Separation of Powers" as it is described in the US Constitution.

"Defendants have not provided any explanation whatsoever for terminating Ms. Comey. In truth, there is no legitimate explanation," the lawsuit said, blaming the firing on the fact that her father is James Comey, "or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both." James Comey was fired as FBI director by President Trump in 2017. The lawsuit noted that he has since written a memoir critical of Trump and has continued to publicly criticize Trump and his administration, including a social media post in May that Trump and other perceived as threatening.

"The politically motivated termination of Ms. Comey—ostensibly under 'Article II of the Constitution'—upends bedrock principles of our democracy and justice system," the lawsuit said. Named as defendants in the lawsuit were, among others, the Justice Department, the executive office of the president, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi, the Office of Personnel Management, and the United States. A message for comment from the Justice Department was not immediately returned.