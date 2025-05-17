US / James Comey Comey Grilled by Secret Service Over '86 47' Post But there's a lot of debate over what the term actually means, whether hubbub is overhyped By Jenn Gidman Posted May 17, 2025 9:00 AM CDT Copied Former FBI chief James Comey is seen while speaking at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) James Comey remains under the microscope for his online post this week showing a photo of seashells on the beach spelling out the phrase "86 47." Critics say the former FBI director and vocal critic of President Trump, the 47th president, was calling for the commander in chief to be assassinated; others say he meant nothing of the sort and that the hubbub is overhyped. Comey himself has said he didn't realize the term "86" was associated with violence. More on the Comey commotion: An interview: The Secret Service interviewed Comey on Friday, per the New York Times, reportedly at an agency office in DC. Comey is said to have voluntarily showed up for questioning, driven there by Secret Service agents. Secret Service take: A spokesperson for the agency told NPR on Friday that they take "rhetoric like this very seriously," and that "the Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees." Trump reaction: The president isn't buying Comey's explanation that he didn't tie the term "86" to violence, per USA Today. "A child knows what that meant," Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Friday, calling Comey a "dirty cop." "That meant assassination. He wasn't very competent, but he was competent enough to know what that meant." Dictionary: According to Merriam-Webster, the term "86" "is slang meaning 'to throw out,' 'to get rid of,' or 'to refuse service to.' It comes from 1930s soda-counter slang meaning that an item was sold out." The dictionary adds that "among the most recent senses adopted is a logical extension of the previous ones, with the meaning of 'to kill.' We do not enter this sense, due to its relative recency and sparseness of use." Other context: Both NPR and the AP delve into the origins of the term, with the latter noting it probably started about a century ago as shorthand among restaurant workers to indicate something was no longer available on the menu. Gretchen Whitmer: The Washington Post discusses the "sudden shift" in what the term "86" means, using the Michigan governor as an example. In 2020, Whitmer made a TV appearance with a small "86 45" pin in the background, back when Trump was still the 45th president. Back then, there was some mild outcry about that pin, "but the episode quickly passed." Pushback: Some are taking issue at the GOP narrative to prosecute Comey, noting that there were references to "86 46" during Joe Biden's time in the Oval Office—including on Amazon, and by well-known right-wingers. Some are also pointing to an online post being circulated that shows current FBI Director Kash Patel in an AI video taking a chainsaw to big-name Dems and media outlets. Mediaite, meanwhile, notes a post from Donald Trump himself in March 2024 that showed a truck in a Long Island caravan showing a manipulated picture of a hog-tied Biden on the vehicle's tailgate, suggesting Biden had been abducted. Legal take: Experts says that any legal action against Comey "would stand little chance," and that the most punishment he'll likely see is a "stern talking-to from law enforcement," per CNN. (More James Comey stories.) Report an error