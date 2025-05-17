Comey Grilled by Secret Service Over '86 47' Post

James Comey remains under the microscope for his online post this week showing a photo of seashells on the beach spelling out the phrase "86 47." Critics say the former FBI director and vocal critic of President Trump, the 47th president, was calling for the commander in chief to be assassinated; others say he meant nothing of the sort and that the hubbub is overhyped. Comey himself has said he didn't realize the term "86" was associated with violence. More on the Comey commotion:



An interview: The Secret Service interviewed Comey on Friday, per the New York Times, reportedly at an agency office in DC. Comey is said to have voluntarily showed up for questioning, driven there by Secret Service agents.

The Secret Service interviewed Comey on Friday, per the New York Times, reportedly at an agency office in DC. Comey is said to have voluntarily showed up for questioning, driven there by Secret Service agents. Secret Service take: A spokesperson for the agency told NPR on Friday that they take "rhetoric like this very seriously," and that "the Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees."

A spokesperson for the agency told NPR on Friday that they take "rhetoric like this very seriously," and that "the Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees." Trump reaction: The president isn't buying Comey's explanation that he didn't tie the term "86" to violence, per USA Today. "A child knows what that meant," Trump told Fox News in an interview that aired Friday, calling Comey a "dirty cop." "That meant assassination. He wasn't very competent, but he was competent enough to know what that meant."