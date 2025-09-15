The Williams Sisters Have a New Gig

It's a podcast called 'Stockton Street'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 15, 2025 1:07 PM CDT
Serena Williams and Alicia Keys are seen after a match between Grigor Dimitrov, of Bulgaria, and Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 1, in New York. 2024.   (AP Photo/Pamela Smith, file)

Serena and Venus Williams are taking a swing at podcasting. The two sisters and tennis stars—Serena finished her career at the 2022 US Open; Venus just competed at that tournament in singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles—will launch their podcast on X with a debut episode Wednesday. The podcast is called "Stockton Street," named for where their home was in Compton, California, reports the AP. It is set to air every other week on Wednesdays and will be distributed on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The first episode was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena for the US Open, where Serena won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and Venus collected two of her seven. The 45-year-old Venus just became the oldest singles entrant at the US Open since 1981. She returned to the tennis tour in July after a 16-month absence.

