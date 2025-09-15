The Williams Sisters Have a New Gig

Serena and Venus Williams are taking a swing at podcasting. The two sisters and tennis stars—Serena finished her career at the 2022 US Open; Venus just competed at that tournament in singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles—will launch their podcast on X with a debut episode Wednesday. The podcast is called "Stockton Street," named for where their home was in Compton, California, reports the AP. It is set to air every other week on Wednesdays and will be distributed on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.