Airline Has New Rules for Wheelchairs' Lithium Batteries

Air travelers who take electric wheelchairs with them will soon face a change on Southwest Airlines, as the carrier introduces a safety requirement involving lithium batteries. Starting Sept. 25, travelers who use these mobility devices will have to remove the lithium batteries and bring them into the passenger cabin, rather than leaving them in the checked wheelchair, USA Today reports. The move is aimed at lowering the risk of battery-related fires, which, while rare, pose a safety concern on flights.

The airline's safety and security executive informed employees that the updated rules align Southwest with international safety standards. In his message, Dave Hunt said that when there's smoke or fire on planes, lithium batteries often are the source. He pointing out that quick access to the batteries could be critical in an emergency. The FAA lists 50 instances of lithium-ion battery smoke, fire, or extreme heat this year in the US, per Reuters. The agency recommended last week that airlines enact risk mitigation strategies.

Under Southwest's new guidelines, wheelchair batteries won't count toward a passenger's carry-on limit. The rules will apply to powered scooters, as well. However, the airline will restrict the size of batteries allowed onboard, capping them at 300 watt-hours, per USA Today. There is a transition period—passengers with batteries above this threshold have until Jan. 11 to comply. After that, larger batteries won't be accepted for transport.