Moms Turn In Sons After $50K Vandalism at School

Two boys were turned in by their mothers Monday to face charges after vandalism caused $50,000 worth of damage to a central Florida elementary school's media center, investigators said.The 12- and 13-year-old boys broke into Friendship Elementary School in Deltona on Saturday during the daytime and then returned at night to cause more damage, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Deltona is about 30 miles north of Orlando. Video posted by the sheriff's office showed a shattered glass door, overturned tables and shelves, shredded books, and graffiti, the AP reports.