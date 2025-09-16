Trump: I'm Suing the New York Times for $15B

President Trump is taking his feud with the New York Times to the next level: He has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against the newspaper for defamation and libel. He announced the move on his Truth Social network Monday, saying it was a "great honor" to file the lawsuit, which he said he would do in Florida, CNBC reports. He called the Times "a virtual 'mouthpiece' for the Radical Left Democratic Party" and suggested the paper's endorsement of Kamala Harris was "the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER." The Washington Post reports the suit has already been filed, with the New York Times Company as well as multiple reporters named as defendants.