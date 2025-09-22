Top 10 'Hidden Gem' Housing Markets

Lynchburg, Virginia, takes the top honors
Posted Sep 22, 2025 8:43 AM CDT
Lynchburg, Virginia, is No. 1.   (Getty/SeanPavonePhoto)

A new ranking takes a different approach to sussing out the best housing markets in the US. In this case, the hunt is for "hidden gems." GoBankingRates defines that as a mix of affordability and livability—places where home prices are below state averages, for example, while also offering plenty to do. Tops on the list is Lynchburg, Virginia, which leads all cities with an "AreaVibes" livability score of 91. At the same time, its average home value of about $264,000 is well under the state average of $417,000. The top 10:

  1. Lynchburg, Virginia; $264,559 average value; 91 livability score
  2. North Tonawanda, New York; $275,977; 86
  3. Wausau, Wisconsin; $238,916; 90
  4. Blythe, California; $232,672; 71
  5. Aberdeen, Washington; $282,994; 80
  6. Keene, New Hampshire; $353,583; 86
  7. Central Point, Oregon; $420,175; 90
  8. Ridgecrest, California; $273,927; 70
  9. Logan, Utah; $393,794; 88
  10. Wyandotte, Michigan; $190,919; 88
See the full ranking.

