Turbulence Rocks 3 Flight Attendants

Delta crew members were able to continue with their duties on Sunday
Posted Sep 16, 2025 10:55 AM CDT
A Delta plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 22, 2022, in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Three flight attendants were injured Sunday as a Delta flight flew from Ecuador to Atlanta. Flight 632, carrying 206 passengers, encountered "moderate" turbulence after leaving the city of Quito, with three flight attendants suffering what Delta described as minor injuries, according to a Tuesday statement, per NBC News. The airline noted all three were able to continue their duties until the flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, per WSB. They were then analyzed by medical personnel. No passenger injuries were reported.

