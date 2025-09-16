Turbulence Rocks 3 Flight Attendants

Three flight attendants were injured Sunday as a Delta flight flew from Ecuador to Atlanta. Flight 632, carrying 206 passengers, encountered "moderate" turbulence after leaving the city of Quito, with three flight attendants suffering what Delta described as minor injuries, according to a Tuesday statement, per NBC News. The airline noted all three were able to continue their duties until the flight landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, per WSB. They were then analyzed by medical personnel. No passenger injuries were reported.