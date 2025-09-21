Abortion Advocates Warn Online Content Is Vanishing

Clinics, advocacy groups, and individuals who share abortion-related content online say they're seeing informational posts being taken down, even if the posts don't clearly violate platform policies. The groups, in Latin America and the US, are denouncing what they see as censorship, even in places where abortion is legal. Companies like Meta claim their policies haven't changed, and experts attribute the takedowns to over-enforcement at a time when social media platforms are reducing spending on content moderation in favor of AI systems that struggle with context and nuance, per the AP. But abortion advocates say the removals have a chilling effect, even if later reversed, and navigating platforms' complex systems of appeals is often difficult, if not impossible. More: